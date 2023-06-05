Amarillo police recover body from Lawrence Lake today

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities recovered a body from Lawrence Lake Monday morning.

About 9:03 a.m. today, Amarillo Police Department officers were called about a possible dead person in Lawrence Lake, police said.

The APD Dive Team found a dead person in the lake and recovered the body, police said.

More details will be released when they are made available.

The APD Dive Team will be patrolling the lake throughout today, police said.

APD is encouraging everyone to avoid standing water.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond hearing for man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja
Bond will remain at $3 million dollars for man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja
Odessa police searching for Brittany Sawyer
Odessa police: Missing Nimitz teacher found safe
Ector County Sheriff's Office narcotic investigation
ECSO: $35,000 worth of drugs and weapons seized from Odessa residence
511_police lights_MGN
Midland and Odessa joint violent crime operation results in multiple arrests
Aguillon's Attorney Russell Button with the Button Law Firm says the acts that occurred are...
Midland mother suing Greenwood Baptist Children’s Learning Center for harming 3-year-old son

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Professional Women's relaxation conference
Raising concern about the future of AM radio
Raising concern about the future of AM radio
Ski Skeller Sports to close in July
Ski Skeller Sports owners closing shop to move closer to family
Mental Health & The Workplace