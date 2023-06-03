ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, June 3rd, 2023: Isolated showers and thunderstorms look to stay in the forecast for the weekend and one or two strong to severe storms are not out of the question. Not as hot temperatures this weekend as added clouds and moisture will keep them down.

A few isolated thunderstorms will hang around into the next week...but it looks light high pressure will build in late in the week allowing for hotter and drier and more summer-like weather.

