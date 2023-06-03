CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, June 3rd, 2023

A severe weather break...
10 DAY FORECAST
10 DAY FORECAST(KOSA)
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, June 3rd, 2023: Isolated showers and thunderstorms look to stay in the forecast for the weekend and one or two strong to severe storms are not out of the question. Not as hot temperatures this weekend as added clouds and moisture will keep them down.

A few isolated thunderstorms will hang around into the next week...but it looks light high pressure will build in late in the week allowing for hotter and drier and more summer-like weather.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police searching for Brittany Sawyer
Odessa police: Missing Nimitz teacher found safe
Bond hearing for man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja
Bond will remain at $3 million dollars for man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja
Permian High School.
Permian High students don’t get to walk after late test scores
U.S. Department of Justice
Four sentenced after attempting to bring cocaine to Odessa
MISD Police Chief resigns after “culmination of events”

Latest News

Tornado safety tips
Tornado Safety: Here’s what you need to know
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, June 2nd, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 6/1/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 6/1/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, June 1st, 2023