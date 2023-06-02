WATCH: Bush Family Home State Historic Site

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The childhood home of Former U.S. President, George W. Bush has been renamed to Bush Family Home State Historic Site.

The Texas Historical Commission celebrated the change with a Ribbon Cutting.

The home was first accepted as a historic site in 2022 and has been going through a change in management ever since.

The Bush Family Home is the 36th Historic Site Statewide to be accepted by the Texas Historical Commission.

