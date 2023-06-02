WATCH: Bush Family Home State Historic Site

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The childhood home of Former U.S. President, George W. Bush has been renamed to Bush Family Home State Historic Site.

The Texas Historical Commission celebrated the change with a Ribbon Cutting.

The home was first accepted as a historic site in 2022 and has been going through a change in management ever since.

“With the shortage of volunteers, lack of available funds; to see an organization with the clout that the texas historical commission has, be able to come in here and guarantee that this home will be preserved for years to come, I think is something that should make everyone feel very good”

The Bush Family Home is the 36th Historic Site Statewide to be accepted by the Texas Historical Commission.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.