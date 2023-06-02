Tornado Safety: Here’s what you need to know

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As Tornado warnings pop up across the Permian Basin, CBS7 wants to make sure our community is safe, here’s what you need to know.

First, the difference between a Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning.

According to Chief Meteorologist Tom Teffertiller, a Tornado Watch means that a tornado is possible in your area and you should be prepared to take shelter. A Tornado Warning means there is a Tornado and it is very important that you take shelter immediately.

In case of a Tornado Warning the American Red Cross says the safest place to be is in an underground shelter, basement, or safe room. If no underground shelter or safe room is available, a small, windowless interior room or hallway on the lowest level of a sturdy building is the safest alternative.

It is not safe to be in a mobile home during a Tornado, you should seek a sturdy shelter immediately.

Do not wait until you see a Tornado to take action, if a warning is issued seek shelter immediately.

