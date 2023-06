AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Coahoma High School softball team defeated Santa Gertrudis Academy 4-2 in the UIL 3A State Championship Game on Thursday at McCombs Field in Austin.

It is the second state title in program history, and first since 1998.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game, and interviews with the Bulldogettes.

