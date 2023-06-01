Odessa Mayor declares June Airbag Recall Repair month.

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast.
By Noe Ortega
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -If you haven’t checked to see if your cars airbags are safe, well now’s the time.

The city of Odessa has joined other cities in declaring June Airbag Recall Repair month.

Because millions of cars in Texas may have this issue.

This is just a reminder to make sure the safety mechanisms of your vehicle are up to date.

However, it’s also warn those that these precautions could end up saving a life.

In Odessa, there’s around 10,000 cars that have airbag issues and can cause life threatening injuries.

Which is why Odessa Mayor Javier Joven says he and the city want to get the word out before anything fatal happens.

“It’s all about awareness. And so, it’s really you know seeing those recalls and what’s happening with this product, it’s definitely endangering lives when it’s supposed to be securing and saving lives,” said Mayor Javier Joven.

Mayor Joven says that with so many cars in Odessa not up to standards, the summertime is the perfect time to get them checked out.

Because there’s so much that people might not know about, that’s what organizations like “Check to Protect” are here for.

“There are nearly 67 million airbags that were recalled across the United States. And there’s still millions of those left out there, and that’s really what we’re focusing on,” said the program director at Check to Protect.

Mayor Joven says that since Odessa ranks high in automobile fatalities, this was something that he takes personal.

“And that’s always been a concern. We get these statistics from the state and even though we’re debating whether we’re number one or not, we don’t want to be number one in that situation. So, when it comes to safety awareness and automobile safety, it’s always a high priority,” said Mayor Joven.

Well, the good news is that you can go to check to protects website and put in your car information to check if the recalled airbags could be in your vehicle.

You can find that link here.

