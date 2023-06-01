Odessa man sentenced to over 21 years in prison for meth trafficking and firearm Charges

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas, an Odessa man was sentenced to 235 months in prison for meth trafficking and firearm charges.

According to court documents, Odessa Police Department detectives watched Brandon Mendoza, 35, on Nov. 30, 2022, conduct multiple narcotics transactions.

Detectives pulled Mendoza over for a traffic stop and recovered both methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm from Mendoza’s truck. Detectives later searched Mendoza’s apartment where they recovered additional methamphetamine, multiple baggies, and scales. In total, detectives recovered four firearms.

Mendoza was on supervised release after a 2021 firearm charge, because he violated this release Mendoza was also sentenced to 24 months. In total, Mendoza will serve over 21 years in federal prison.

“This defendant demonstrated an inability to comply with the terms of his federal supervised release and continued selling methamphetamine,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “The substantial sentence ordered in this case is reflective of the dangers drug traffickers pose to innocent members of the community, especially when firearms are involved. I appreciate the efforts of our local law enforcement partners, helping us bring yet another trafficker to justice.”

