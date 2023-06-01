Midland and Odessa joint violent crime operation results in multiple arrests

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas DPS, on May 24th and 25th, 2023, due to a significant increase in violent crimes in the Midland/Odessa Area, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division initiated a two-day collaborative operation with multiple law enforcement partners to target and disrupt violent crime and apprehend violent criminals.

Participating Agencies included: Texas DPS, Midland Police Department, Odessa Police Department, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Ector County Independent School District Police Department, Midland County District Attorney’s Office, Ector County District Attorney’s Office, University of Texas – Permian Basin Police Department, United State Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

As a result of the collaborative effort, 84 traffic stops were conducted and 26 people were arrested.

Nine of those arrested were taken into custody on felony warrants and 17 were on-sight felony arrests for various charges.

Six firearms were seized including one stolen firearm; over $57,000 in stolen vehicles and property was recovered; over $28,000 in U.S. Currency derived from illicit means was seized; 32 felony warrants and 10 misdemeanor warrants were served.

Additionally, significant amounts of Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and Heroin were seized.

