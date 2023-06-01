HIGHLIGHTS: Coahoma Bulldogettes advance to the 3A State Championship Game

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Coahoma High School softball team defeated Rains 1-0 in the 3A State Semifinals at McCombs Field on Wednesday. The Bulldogettes advance to the State Championship Game for the second year in a row.

Coahoma will play Santa Gertrudis Academy from Kingsville at 1 p.m. Thursday in Austin.

Watch the video above for highlights from Wednesday’s win, and interviews with sophomore pitcher Hannah Wells and Coach Alex Orosco.

