HIGHLIGHTS: Coahoma Bulldogettes advance to the 3A State Championship Game

The Coahoma High School softball team defeated Rains 1-0 in the 3A State Semifinals at McCombs Field on Wednesday.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Coahoma High School softball team defeated Rains 1-0 in the 3A State Semifinals at McCombs Field on Wednesday. The Bulldogettes advance to the State Championship Game for the second year in a row.

Coahoma will play Santa Gertrudis Academy from Kingsville at 1 p.m. Thursday in Austin.

Watch the video above for highlights from Wednesday’s win, and interviews with sophomore pitcher Hannah Wells and Coach Alex Orosco.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police searching for Brittany Sawyer
Odessa police: Missing Nimitz teacher found safe
Permian High School.
Permian High students don’t get to walk after late test scores
MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland
Phone records, traffic cameras used to arrest Mario Chacon in the death of Madeline Pantoja
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
U.S. Department of Justice
Four sentenced after attempting to bring cocaine to Odessa

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Coahoma Bulldogettes advance to the 3A State Championship Game
LIVE at Coahoma vs. Lamesa Regional Softball Final
Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame
UTPB Freshman prepared to compete in Regional Tournament
UTPB Freshman prepared to compete in Golf Regionals