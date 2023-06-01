ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, June 1st, 2023: Happy first day of June and the start of meteorological Summer here in West Texas. Isolated thunderstorms are going to hang around in the forecast as temperatures look to cool off a little for the rest of the week. Friday will be the best day for storms and a few of them could be strong to severe.

A few more thunderstorms are in the weekend forecast as temperatures won’t be exactly at June levels. High in the 80s are in the forecast into early next week.

