CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, June 1st, 2023

A thunderstorm break...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/31/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, June 1st, 2023: Happy first day of June and the start of meteorological Summer here in West Texas. Isolated thunderstorms are going to hang around in the forecast as temperatures look to cool off a little for the rest of the week. Friday will be the best day for storms and a few of them could be strong to severe.

A few more thunderstorms are in the weekend forecast as temperatures won’t be exactly at June levels. High in the 80s are in the forecast into early next week.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police searching for Brittany Sawyer
Odessa police: Missing Nimitz teacher found safe
Permian High School.
Permian High students don’t get to walk after late test scores
MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland
Phone records, traffic cameras used to arrest Mario Chacon in the death of Madeline Pantoja
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
U.S. Department of Justice
Four sentenced after attempting to bring cocaine to Odessa

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/31/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/31/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, May 31st, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, May 30th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/29/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/29/23 PM