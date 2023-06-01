ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, June 2nd, 2023: Friday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of severe storms in the afternoon and evening hours. The best areas for severe storms will be from southeast New Mexico south into the Permian Basin and lower Trans-Pecos. Severe weather is expected to move out by late in the evening hours.

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms will stay in the weekend forecast...so keep that in mind with any outdoor plans Saturday and Sunday

