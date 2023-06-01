Bond hearing for man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The lawyer for Mario Chacon, Steve Hershberger, is at the Midland County Courthouse today for a bond hearing.

Hershberger is petitioning to have Chacon’s bond lowered. Bond is currently set for $3 million dollars.

Friends and family of Madeline Pantoja gathered in front of the courthouse to protest the bond being lowered.

Saturday, May 20, 2023, Midland Police found remains, identified as Madeline Pantoja, in the area approximately 3 miles east of County Road 190 and County Road 1160.

Shortly after finding the remains MPD detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the death of Madeline Pantoja.

CBS7 is at this bond hearing and will update you as soon as a decision is made.

