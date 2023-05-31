OPD report incident with deadly weapon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD has said in a Facebook post a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Odessa Police Department says they responded to a disturbance Tuesday night at Vera Apartments around 8 p.m. The apartment complex is at 8401 Highway 191.

OPD officers say they received complaints of a teenager causing problems and that he was pointing a gun at four people. Then, the incident escalated. The teen hit an adult woman in the head with a gun. Another woman, who was with him, also started hitting the victim and pulling her hair.

She has been identified as 19-year-old Alexis Isidia Garcia. Garcia was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well. There are numerous reports associated with this case and the investigation continues.

