Odessa College offering variety of summer camps

By Alexandra Macia
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Summer has arrived and Odessa College is gearing up for a busy one. OC camps start next Monday, June 5th the camps are for kids as young as 5-years-old to high schoolers.

There are five new camps including chess camp, dessert decorating, scrapbooking  and 17 more camps. There’s something for everyone from arts, crafts, sports, virtual reality and fun. You can find more information on their website: wranglersports.com/summercamps.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police searching for Brittany Sawyer
Odessa police: Missing Nimitz teacher found safe
MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland
Phone records, traffic cameras used to arrest Mario Chacon in the death of Madeline Pantoja
Permian High School.
Permian High students don’t get to walk after late test scores
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
U.S. Department of Justice
Four sentenced after attempting to bring cocaine to Odessa

Latest News

New murals in Alpine aim to support Native Americans
New murals in Alpine aim to show support toward Native Americans
Odessa College hosting a variety of summer camps for kids
Sandi Bliss
UTPB names new Vice President of Advancement
‘It’s Our Honor’ airs as hour-long Memorial Day Special