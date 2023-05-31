Odessa College offering variety of summer camps

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Summer has arrived and Odessa College is gearing up for a busy one. OC camps start next Monday, June 5th the camps are for kids as young as 5-years-old to high schoolers.

There are five new camps including chess camp, dessert decorating, scrapbooking and 17 more camps. There’s something for everyone from arts, crafts, sports, virtual reality and fun. You can find more information on their website: wranglersports.com/summercamps.

