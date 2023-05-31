John Scott appointed interim Texas Attorney General
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott appointed John Scott as the short-term interim Attorney General of Texas, under Article 15, Section 5 of the Texas Constitution.
John Scott is a Fort Worth attorney with over 34 years of experience. Scott most recently served as Texas Secretary of State for Governor Abbott. Scott was appointed the first Chief Operating Officer of the Health and Human Services Commission. He oversaw the successful overhaul of the agency, its 56,000 employees, and its over $50 billion biannual budget. After returning to private practice, Governor Abbott appointed Scott as the Chair of the Board for the Department of Information Resources (DIR). At DIR, Scott developed the strategic plan for technology and security at Texas executive branch agencies and boards.
Scott has tried over 100 lawsuits and has experience handling cases at the United States Supreme Court, Supreme Court of Texas, United States Court of Appeals for the Second, Fifth, Seventh, and Tenth Circuits, almost all Texas Courts of Appeals, United States District Court for the Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Western District Courts of Texas, Texas state courts, and the State Office of Administrative Hearings. The courtroom victories include the successful defense of a health maintenance organization (HMO), which the National Law Journal declared the U.S. Healthcare Victory of the Year.
Scott lives in Fort Worth and has offices in Austin. He has been married to his wife, Talley, for 35 years and has two sons, a daughter, and two grandsons.
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.