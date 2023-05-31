City of Odessa announces plans for new sports complex

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa announced plans to build a new sports complex today. Leaders are already in the second phase of the project.

Larry Bell and his family have donated 500 acres of land valued at over $5 million within the Parks Bell Ranch for the complex.

The complex is estimated to cost about $55 million. Mayor Javier Joven says he’s excited.

“Bigger players are involved and the thing is the community is at a point and position where it needs to happen and this is where the excitement comes from because I’ve seen so many plans come forward. This is the first plan I’ve seen where this is a true private public partnership,” said Joven.

The 80,000 to 100,000 square foot complex will have up to 20 volleyball courts, 10 basketball courts, an indoor 200 meter track with 8 to 12 outdoor multi purpose fields for soccer, football and lacrosse and up to 8 baseball and softball fields..

City Councilman Mark Matta says there will be a number of items on the agenda in the upcoming months relating to this facility.

“We want to expand this out to the size where we can be able to bring in those tournaments that’ll be coming in from Dallas, from El Paso, from Oklahoma. That way we can increase that revenue and have those big big tournaments. It’s just gonna be a win-win for everybody,” said Matta.

The city will work with a consultant to make a site plan and more specific budget as well as securing corporate sponsorships and naming rights agreements.

They’re hoping to break ground by the end of August and from there build time should take about 18 months.

The complex will have multiple entrances to combat traffic and Matta says the expansion of Faudree should help as well..

Joven says they are going to see more development in that area because of this.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.