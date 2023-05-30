ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, May 31st, 2023: More 90+ degree heat is in the forecast for the middle part of the week as isolated thunderstorms move back into the forecast. Overall a milder trend in temperatures over the next few days as added Gulf of Mexico moisture moves into West Texas.

Thunderstorms...some strong to severe...will move back into the forecast for the rest of the week as the dryline becomes a little more active.

