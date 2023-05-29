Lowe’s Memorial Day parking spot

By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Lowe’s Home improvement stores across the country are continuing a Memorial Day tradition, including the store in Midland. A special parking spot gets set aside to pay tribute to those who died serving the United States in the military.

Midland store manager Kenny Staley says employees are very motivated every year to decorate and pay tribute as best they can.

“It’s a small token, but it’s something that we can do to show our appreciation to soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice and their families obviously,” Staley said. “I mean, every year we look forward to setting it up just because, you know we’re in the grind every day in this store day-in-and-day-out, we’re a busy location, so when we can do something to show support for others; it’s really meaningful for me and my team.”

Staley said the store would also do a 9/11 memorial in September.

