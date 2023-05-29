Local pools opening
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The cities of Odessa and Midland both opened their pools and splash pads over the weekend for summer.
The City of Odessa posted the following centers are now open:
• Sherwood Family Aquatic Center
• Woodson Family Aquatic Center
• Floyd Gwin Pool
• McKinney Park Sprayground
• Jurassic Jungle Sprayground
Here are some water safety tips from the city:
Never leave a child unattended. Stay hydrated. Be aware of your surroundings. Never swim alone
For all the details.
The City of Midland has posted the following on their pools:
Doug Russell Pool Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 12:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thursday (Family Nights): 7:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
CLOSED Tuesday
Washington Aquatic Center Pool Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 12:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday (Family Nights): 7:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
CLOSED Thursday
Dennis the Menace Splash Pad Hours
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. daily
CLOSED Thursday
Momentum Ballpark Splash Pad Hours
Dates and times vary depending on Rockhound’s schedule.
Punch cards are available at both pools, the MLK Community Center, and the Parks & Recreation Office. Call 432-685-7356 for availability.
10 Punch Card: $15 (equal to $1.50 per visit)
25 Punch Card: $35 (equal to $1.40 per visit)
75 Punch Card: $75 (equal to $1.00 per visit)
For more info on City of Midland pools, visit the link here.
