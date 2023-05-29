Local pools opening

Swimming pool generic graphic.
Swimming pool generic graphic.(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The cities of Odessa and Midland both opened their pools and splash pads over the weekend for summer.

The City of Odessa posted the following centers are now open:

• Sherwood Family Aquatic Center

• Woodson Family Aquatic Center

• Floyd Gwin Pool

• McKinney Park Sprayground

• Jurassic Jungle Sprayground

Here are some water safety tips from the city:

Never leave a child unattended. Stay hydrated. Be aware of your surroundings. Never swim alone

For all the details.

The City of Midland has posted the following on their pools:

Doug Russell Pool Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 12:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday (Family Nights): 7:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

CLOSED Tuesday

Washington Aquatic Center Pool Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 12:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday (Family Nights): 7:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

CLOSED Thursday

Dennis the Menace Splash Pad Hours

10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. daily

CLOSED Thursday

Momentum Ballpark Splash Pad Hours

Dates and times vary depending on Rockhound’s schedule.

Punch cards are available at both pools, the MLK Community Center, and the Parks & Recreation Office. Call 432-685-7356 for availability.

10 Punch Card: $15 (equal to $1.50 per visit)

25 Punch Card: $35 (equal to $1.40 per visit)

75 Punch Card: $75 (equal to $1.00 per visit)

For more info on City of Midland pools, visit the link here.

