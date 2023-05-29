Firefighter stabbed while fighting blazes along interstate

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that...
Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the firefighter’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas firefighter was stabbed in the thigh early Monday morning by a man accused of starting the multiple fires firefighters were putting out along Interstate 35 in Austin, authorities said.

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the firefighter’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Martinez said the man accused of starting the fires had walked onto the interstate, and as firefighters tried to remove him from the roadway, he became agitated and stabbed the firefighter.

The fire department said on Twitter that the injured firefighter was treated at a hospital and released and that now “he’s home and doing ok.”

Fire officials say the suspect was arrested on the scene.

Authorities did not immediately say what object the firefighter was stabbed with.

Lanes on Interstate 35 near the incident were closed for a time but had reopened by 5:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland
Phone records, traffic cameras used to arrest Mario Chacon in the death of Madeline Pantoja
Breaking News: The Midland Police Department make an arrest for the murder of Madeline Pantoja
Midland Police Department make an arrest for the murder of Madeline Pantoja
Odessa police searching for Brittany Sawyer
Odessa police searching for 35 year old woman
Permian High School.
Permian High students don’t get to walk after late test scores
U.S. Department of Justice
Four sentenced after attempting to bring cocaine to Odessa

Latest News

The car driven by Kyle Kirkwood, top, flips over after a crash in the second turn during the...
Penske: IndyCar sure to investigate wheel that flew over stands from Indy 500 wreck
Adopt a Pet: Meet Caesar
Adopt a Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Caesar
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
Adopt a Pet: Meet Caesar
Make sure you're keeping your skin protected.
Make sure to wear sunscreen correctly