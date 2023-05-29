ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, May 30th, 2023: A weak ridge of high pressure is heating temperatures up and driving rain chances down over the next couple of days. Temperatures into the low 90s will visit West Texas as thunderstorms will be very isolated across the area.

Rain chances are back by the middle part of the week and a few thunderstorms...some strong...will be possible starting Wednesday. With the added moisture and a west coast trough of low pressure moving in...temperatures look to get back to milder readings.

