Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has since gone viral. (Source: Hittle Family | WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A family’s video from their trip to the Louisville Zoo is going viral.

The Hittle family shared a video earlier this month online from their trip to the zoo, showcasing a cute moment between an orangutan and the couple’s newborn baby.

WAVE reports the video shows Dakota Hittle holding his 3-month-old baby, Judah, near the glass enclosure of the zoo’s orangutan exhibit. An orangutan named Amber then points to him to bring the infant closer to the glass.

Dakota Hittle’s wife, Shalena Crowe Hittle, and Judah’s big brother watched as Judah was brought closer to the glass with Amber pointing and looking over him.

The family’s video has since been liked more than 500,000 times in total on different social media platforms.

According to the Louisville Zoo, this was not the first time Amber has interacted with guests as she often taps the glass to get their attention.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News: The Midland Police Department make an arrest for the murder of Madeline Pantoja
Midland Police Department make an arrest for the murder of Madeline Pantoja
MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland
Phone records, traffic cameras used to arrest Mario Chacon in the death of Madeline Pantoja
MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland
MISSING: Madeline Pantajo’s family speaks about her disappearance and gives her a message
Odessa police searching for Brittany Sawyer
Odessa police searching for 35 year old woman
Texas Rangers investigate officer involved shooting
Texas Rangers Investigating Midland Police officer involved shooting

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
Biden says debt default deal ‘very close’ while deadline now set at June 5
Congressman August Pfluger is concerned following his recent conversation with the...
Congressman Pfluger warns of EPA ozone nonattainment designation for Permian Basin
Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following...
Suspect who told police ‘gotta be quicker than that’ on his wanted poster arrested
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asks supporters to peacefully rally to protest vote to impeach