MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland ISD, the district’s Police Chief, Arthur Barclay resigned effective immediately.

MISD says they will be re-evaluating the leadership of the Midland ISD police department.

The district released the following statement about Barclay’s resignation:

Today, Midland ISD accepted the resignation of Chief Arthur Barclay, effective immediately. While we appreciate his service to the District the last four plus years, it is in the best interest of the District to reevaluate the leadership of the Midland ISD Police Department. A culmination of events have led to this decision, and we are acting swiftly to find his replacement. As always, the safety and security of our campuses is our highest priority. We wish him well in his future endeavors.

