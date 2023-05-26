Midland man sells art on the streets to help others in need.

When Lee was left with nothing, he had to come up with a way to survive, and though it was unlikely, he developed a passion, and that passion was for painting
Midland man sells art on the streets to help others in need
Midland man sells art on the streets to help others in need(CBS7)
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If you drive past the intersection of Thomason Drive. and Wall St. in Midland you may notice a man on the corner painting.

That man is Lee Carlisle.

Before painting, Lee was working in the oil fields but his life took a turn when a couple of guys he knew stayed at his place. Unfortunately, Lee was robbed of everything he had.

When Lee was left with nothing, he had to come up with a way to survive, and though it was unlikely, he developed a passion, and that passion was for painting.

“I found a piece of plywood and a brush, and I just started painting and somebody stopped by and bought it, so I said to myself you know what you don’t have to beg for anything. If you can earn it, earn it” said Lee Carlisle

And earning it is exactly what Lee has been doing. Through painting, Lee has been able to rediscover himself. He even has a special painting for a special someone, Oprah Winfrey.

Just as he wants to give Oprah his painting. He also has made it a point to give as much as he can to the people he met while he was homeless.

“I don’t like begging. I don’t like asking for anything. And if I can help myself, I’m going to help myself. And if I can help others at the same time, you believe I’m gonna help them before I do myself” said Carlisle

Being homeless has changed Lee’s view. By experiencing how some homeless people sleep and how they may be left without a meal, he realized he wanted to do something for them.

“In order to genuinely with all my heart want to help them I had to fall and have nothing and be like them and see what they go through with the pain. It’s hard, it is” said Carlisle

And after realizing the difficulty of being homeless, Lee got to work helping others. By making sure people without a roof have one even if it’s for a night, and making sure they have hygiene supplies or something to eat.

“The point is, you’re supposed to help anybody you can. I mean god wants you to give to all in need that have nothing at all” said Carlisle

If you would like a piece of Lee’s work you can find him on the corner of Thomason Drive and Wall St in Midland where he has paintings of comic book heroes. He also does special requests if you ask.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News: The Midland Police Department make an arrest for the murder of Madeline Pantoja
Midland Police Department make an arrest for the murder of Madeline Pantoja
MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland
Phone records, traffic cameras used to arrest Mario Chacon in the death of Madeline Pantoja
MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland
MISSING: Madeline Pantajo’s family speaks about her disappearance and gives her a message
Odessa police searching for Brittany Sawyer
Odessa police searching for 35 year old woman
Texas Rangers investigate officer involved shooting
Texas Rangers Investigating Midland Police officer involved shooting

Latest News

CBS7 Mental Health Forum: Breaking The Stigma
Family and friends celebrate Madeline Pantoja’s 21st birthday
Family and friends celebrate Madeline Pantoja’s 21st birthday
Family and friends celebrate Madeline Pantoja’s 21st birthday
24th Annual Ride to Remember: Here’s what you need to know.