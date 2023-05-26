Midland man sells art on the streets to help others in need.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If you drive past the intersection of Thomason Drive. and Wall St. in Midland you may notice a man on the corner painting.

That man is Lee Carlisle.

Before painting, Lee was working in the oil fields but his life took a turn when a couple of guys he knew stayed at his place. Unfortunately, Lee was robbed of everything he had.

When Lee was left with nothing, he had to come up with a way to survive, and though it was unlikely, he developed a passion, and that passion was for painting.

“I found a piece of plywood and a brush, and I just started painting and somebody stopped by and bought it, so I said to myself you know what you don’t have to beg for anything. If you can earn it, earn it” said Lee Carlisle

And earning it is exactly what Lee has been doing. Through painting, Lee has been able to rediscover himself. He even has a special painting for a special someone, Oprah Winfrey.

Just as he wants to give Oprah his painting. He also has made it a point to give as much as he can to the people he met while he was homeless.

“I don’t like begging. I don’t like asking for anything. And if I can help myself, I’m going to help myself. And if I can help others at the same time, you believe I’m gonna help them before I do myself” said Carlisle

Being homeless has changed Lee’s view. By experiencing how some homeless people sleep and how they may be left without a meal, he realized he wanted to do something for them.

“In order to genuinely with all my heart want to help them I had to fall and have nothing and be like them and see what they go through with the pain. It’s hard, it is” said Carlisle

And after realizing the difficulty of being homeless, Lee got to work helping others. By making sure people without a roof have one even if it’s for a night, and making sure they have hygiene supplies or something to eat.

“The point is, you’re supposed to help anybody you can. I mean god wants you to give to all in need that have nothing at all” said Carlisle

If you would like a piece of Lee’s work you can find him on the corner of Thomason Drive and Wall St in Midland where he has paintings of comic book heroes. He also does special requests if you ask.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.