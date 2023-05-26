Four sentenced after attempting to bring cocaine to Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Michael Robledo Guillen, 48, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for cocaine trafficking and a firearm offense.

Guillen was the last of four Mexican nationals arrested by Odessa Police officers in December 2022 to be sentenced.

According to court documents, in December 2022, Guillen, Ricardo Perez Flores, 37, Faustino Alvarez Mendoza, 22, and Ricardo Aguilar Villarreal, 37, conspired to deliver one kilogram of cocaine from Dallas to Odessa.

After Odessa Police Department officers stopped their truck, officers recovered one kilogram of cocaine from the truck’s center console along with a stolen firearm. Officers recovered an additional loaded firearm from Mendoza’s waistband.

Earlier this month, Mendoza, Villarreal, and Flores were also each sentenced to 97 months in federal prison for both cocaine trafficking and firearm offenses.

“I would like to thank our law enforcement partners for disrupting the operations of these cocaine traffickers,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza. “These traffickers posed a clear threat to public safety as they were armed with loaded guns while transporting a significant amount of cocaine across the state of Texas.”

