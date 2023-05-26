Family and friends celebrate Madeline Pantoja’s 21st birthday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - May 25th is Madeline Pantoja’s birthday. Madeline would have been 21.

In honor of her birthday, family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Madeline and continue her memory.

Those who were close to Madeline gathered at Lady Guadalupe Church in Midland to memorialize a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend.

Madeline Pantoja was just 20 years old when she was murdered by Mario Juan Chacon, just 14 days before her 21st birthday.

What’s supposed to be an exciting day for any young adult turned into a memorial for Madeline bringing family and friends together to celebrate the life of Madeline and celebrate her birthday.

“It was a way to celebrate her even though she’s no longer here with us. It was a way to show us how much we love her. And will continue to love her throughout eternal life” said Myri Benavides, Madeleine’s Cousin

Throughout the last two weeks, West Texans have shown their support for Madeline, and the same continued tonight as hundreds of people showed up to wish Madeline a Happy Birthday.

" I bet she feels loved right now and it means a lot to us for all the help and endless love they’ve given her” said Benavides

Even though Madeline is no longer with her family, they say they will always remember her, and keep her legacy alive.

“Her family loves her and we’ll always continue remembering her with that big old smile she had. That big love she got to give us before she left. They were just grateful we got to spend the rest of her life with her” said Benavides

