CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, May 27th, 2023

Storms continue into the weekend...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/26/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, May 27th, 2023: More thunderstorms...some strong to severe...are in the forecast Saturday afternoon and evening, and look to linger through Sunday. Temperatures will be below seasonable over the next several days.

Less thunderstorms are expected for Memorial Day and really taper off early next week. Be sure to keep an eye to the sky and stay alert over the next few days.

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/26/23 PM
Craig Stewart
Craig Stewart
