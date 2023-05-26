24th Annual Ride to Remember: Here’s what you need to know.

By Jay Hendricks
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 24th Annual Ride to Remember is set for Memorial Day at 9 a.m.

Riders will meet at the Permian Basin Vietnam Memorial and travel from Odessa to Andrews. This ride is free and all riders are welcome.

According to the flyer, riders will enjoy a barbecue lunch after arriving in Andrews.

The full route starts at the Permian Basin Vietnam Memorial and rides down Loop 338, 52nd, Grandview, then North to Yukon, West to HWY 385, before heading North to Andrews.

