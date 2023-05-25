Workplace violence hotline bill to be signed into law

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Representative Tom Craddick sent House Bill 915 to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk to be signed into law.

House Bill 915 establishes a workplace violence hotline named “Veronica’s Hotline” which gives workers an outlet for reporting workplace violence. There was bipartisan support for this piece of legislation.

The 24-hour hotline gives Texans a way to report workplace harassment or violence. Reports are anonymous and will be referred to local law enforcement for investigation.

This bill honors Veronica Sanchez who lost her life to workplace violence.

“I want Texans to know they are safe in the work environment and feel they have the room to prosper and grow in anything they choose to pursue,” said Craddick. “Having worked alongside the Sanchez family, who worked tirelessly advocating for this legislation, has been a true privilege. Without the family, none of this would be possible. I would also like to thank my colleagues in the Texas Legislature who aided in addressing this issue that we pray no one ever has to experience. With the implementation of Veronica’s Hotline, Texans will be able to do what they love and be given piece of mind to everyone knowing there are alternative options for workplace violence reporting.”

