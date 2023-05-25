Street sign thefts posing danger to Odessa roads

By Alexandra Macia
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - People are stealing street signs, mostly stop signs and some speed limit signs in Odessa.

“If there’s no stop sign for example people will come, they don’t think they have to stop, that could cause a serious crash which could result in serious injuries or death,” said Crime Prevention Officer Steve LeSueur.

The Odessa Police Department has been notified of several thefts, mainly in the Northeast area of Odessa.

“I don’t know what the intent is if it’s just teenagers or young adults who are doing this, but it needs to stop,”said LeSueur.

OPD is reminding people they can’t steal these signs. Not only is it criminal mischief and theft, but it’s also very dangerous.

“We had one intersection where they said that all four stop signs were stolen from one intersection,” said LeSueur.

The traffic and engineering division has been very busy replacing the signs.

“The bottom line is that it just needs to stop because again it’s causing a safety hazard and it is a crime,” said LeSueur.

If anyone has any information in regards to these incidents they are encouraged to contact OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers.

