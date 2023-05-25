Midland man sentenced to 65 years after sexually assaulting 16-year-old

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf, Armando Mendoza, 39, was sentenced to 65 years in prison for Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Contact.

After a two-day case and about three and a half hours of deliberations the jury found Mendoza guilty.

The jury assessed punishment at 65 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on each of the three counts.

The evidence presented in the case showed that the 16-year-old victim traveled with Mendoza and his family to the lake. After returning to Midland, Mendoza gave her and his teenage daughter alcohol in an attempt to get them intoxicated. The victim and Mendoza’s daughter went to the daughter’s bedroom to sleep. Mendoza came in and assaulted the victim multiple times. The victim texted a friend to come get her and then made a report to law enforcement immediately. The victim was given a Sexual Assault Exam and DNA found in that exam matched Mendoza.

Normally, the range of punishment for Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Contact is two to twenty years in prison.

However, the State enhanced the punishment range for Mr. Mendoza because of a previous federal conviction for Intent to Distribute over 50 kilograms of Marijuana out of New Mexico.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.