Midland College announces Damon Kennedy new President

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College announced Thursday morning that Damon Kennedy will serve as the school’s next president.

Kennedy last served as Vice President of Instructional Services at Midland College. He previously served as Dean of Social and Behavioral Sciences and Business at Midland College.

Dr. Kennedy earned a Doctor of Philosophy in American History from Texas Tech University; and a Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Arts in American History from The University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

