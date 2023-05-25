ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, May 26th, 2023: More thunderstorms...some strong to severe...are in the forecast for the end of the week and look to linger into the start of the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will be seasonable and not too hot over the next few days.

Thunderstorms stay in the forecast for the Memorial Day weekend but rain chances look to taper off early into next week. Be sure to keep an eye to the sky and stay alert over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.