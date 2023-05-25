Big Spring Council meeting to re-convene in June

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday, Big Spring City Council members met with the towns Firehouse #2 to discuss the potential cut of the station.

Big Spring Professional Firefighters Association President Chanley Delk spoke on the matter along with City Manager Todd Darden and Councilwoman Diane Yanez.

The motion to rule will be held on June 13th.

CBS7 will be following on the story.

