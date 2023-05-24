Increased security expected at OHS after shooting threat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County ISD, earlier this week, OHS leaders were told about a shooting threat.

A message was written on a wall of a bathroom in the school saying “There will be a shooting on the last day of school.”

ECISD officers have been investigating the threat all week, but have no leads on who may have written it or when it may have been written.

The district says that because the threat names a location and day well in advance, giving law enforcement time to investigate and prepare, officers do not believe this is a credible threat.

However, ECISD says they take all threats seriously and additional officers will be patrolling OHS tomorrow.

In a statement the district said,

“We work very hard every day to make our schools as safe as possible, and extra precautions are in place for tomorrow.

We are angry and disappointed to be dealing with this situation, this should be a time of celebration as the school year ends and summer vacation begins.”

