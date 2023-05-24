ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, May 25th, 2023: It is rinse and repeat in the forecast for today all the way into the Memorial Day weekend as isolated to widely scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast each day. Temperatures look to be a hint milder thanks to more moisture moving into West Texas.

Thunderstorms stay in the forecast for the Memorial Day weekend but rain chances look to taper off early into next week. Be sure to keep an eye to the sky and stay alert over the next few days.

