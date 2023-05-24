Bush Tennis Center to undergo expansion

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today the Midland city council talked about the future of the city.

During that discussion, they allocated nearly a million dollars to new facilities at the Bush Tennis Center.

The council approved a promotional agreement between the Midland Development Corporation to help expand the Bush Tennis Center

The Ace Athletic Center construction site recently broke ground at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland

The collaboration between the Midland Development Corporation and the Bush Tennis Center will offer new opportunities within the city.

“They want to do an indoor sports facility a performance center,” said city councilwoman Amy Burkes. “It’s really going to help keep our kids in Midland and we’ve listened.”

Executive director of Bush Tennis Center Tim Stallard is excited to add more athletics and opportunities nearby the tennis facilities and is glad kids with different athletic passions have a commonplace.

“I think it’s going to be something that will serve the community,” Stallard said. “We’ve done so much with tennis but this will really allow us through multiple sports, basketball, volleyball, track and field, it’s going to be a great platform for us to expand our programs.”

And more than just playing a sport, he’s glad to build on the bush tennis center’s mission.

Our main mission is to help kids,” said Stallard. “As Mr. Henry would say “Keep kids on the courts and out of the courts”. We’ve done that through tennis but now we’re going to be able to do it through multiple other sports. So I think it’s going to be great for the community, now with this facility and the confidence the city has behind us, so many generous people are really going to be able to expand that mission and do so much for the community.”

The new center is a couple of years away from being complete, it could sure add to the sports landscape within West Texas.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.