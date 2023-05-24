Bush Tennis Center to undergo expansion

Bush Tennis Center
By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today the Midland city council talked about the future of the city.

During that discussion, they allocated nearly a million dollars to new facilities at the Bush Tennis Center.

The council approved a promotional agreement between the Midland Development Corporation to help expand the Bush Tennis Center

The Ace Athletic Center construction site recently broke ground at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland

The collaboration between the Midland Development Corporation and the Bush Tennis Center will offer new opportunities within the city.

“They want to do an indoor sports facility a performance center,” said city councilwoman Amy Burkes.  “It’s really going to help keep our kids in Midland and we’ve listened.”

Executive director of Bush Tennis Center Tim Stallard is excited to add more athletics and opportunities nearby the tennis facilities and is glad kids with different athletic passions have a commonplace.

“I think it’s going to be something that will serve the community,” Stallard said. “We’ve done so much with tennis but this will really allow us through multiple sports, basketball, volleyball, track and field, it’s going to be a great platform for us to expand our programs.”

And more than just playing a sport, he’s glad to build on the bush tennis center’s mission.

Our main mission is to help kids,” said Stallard.  “As Mr. Henry would say “Keep kids on the courts and out of the courts”. We’ve done that through tennis but now we’re going to be able to do it through multiple other sports. So I think it’s going to be great for the community, now with this facility and the confidence the city has behind us, so many generous people are really going to be able to expand that mission and do so much for the community.”

The new center is a couple of years away from being complete, it could sure add to the sports landscape within West Texas.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News: The Midland Police Department make an arrest for the murder of Madeline Pantoja
Midland Police Department make an arrest for the murder of Madeline Pantoja
MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland
Phone records, traffic cameras used to arrest Mario Chacon in the death of Madeline Pantoja
MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland
MISSING: Madeline Pantajo’s family speaks about her disappearance and gives her a message
Odessa police searching for Brittany Sawyer
Odessa police searching for 35 year old woman
Texas Rangers investigate officer involved shooting
Texas Rangers Investigating Midland Police officer involved shooting

Latest News

Bush Tennis Center
Bush Tennis Center
Texas Capitol
Governor Abbott signs legislation extending statue of limitations on certain assualt offenses
The entrance to Schlemeyer Field in Odessa, TX.
Schlemeyer airport master plans could increase county revenue
Schlemeyer airport master plans could increase county revenue.