Landgraf’s Energy Independence Act goes to governor’s desk

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Legislation filed by State Representative Brooks Landgraf which Landgraf’s office says will stall the implementation of any new federal regulations on oil or natural gas production in Texas passed out of the Texas Senate on Monday.

House Bill 33, nicknamed the “Texas Energy Independence Act,” will go into effect on September 1 if it is signed into law by Governor Abbott.

“The time to act to defend Texas oil and gas is now,” Landgraf said. “HB 33 will ensure no Texas state taxpayer dollars or resources are used to implement any new federal regulations on oil and gas production in Texas. But it isn’t just about Texas energy independence, it’s about taking a stand for common sense and liberty, it’s about preserving the American dream.”

House Bill 33 prohibits Texas state agencies and officials from contracting with or providing assistance to any federal agency or official regarding the enforcement of a federal statute, order, rule, or regulation regulating oil and gas operations if the regulation is not already existing law.

“No matter what the coastal elites or Hollywood celebrities say, the only way for our nation’s future to be bright is for Texas to be a global energy leader,” Landgraf continued. “We produce oil and natural gas cleaner, safer, and with more concern for human life and dignity than any other major oil producing region on earth. The Texas Energy Independence Act will help preserve the Texas economy, and, hopefully, the United States of America as a global force for good.”

