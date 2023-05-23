CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, May 24th, 2023

Thunderstorms hanging around...
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, May 24th, 2023: More isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday and the rest of the week. The best areas will be across the northern Permian Basin and lower Trans-Pecos. Temperatures will drop a little bit but still stay in the very warm to hot categories.

Isolated thunderstorms stay in the forecast for the Memorial Day weekend but rain chances look to taper off early into next week. Be sure to keep an eye to the sky and stay with the CBS7 First Alert team of meteorologists for the latest.

