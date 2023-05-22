Odessa police searching for 35 year old woman

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 35-year-old Brittany Sawyer. She was last seen on April 30th in Odessa.

Brittany Sawyer, 35 (Odessa Police Department)

According to OPD, Sawyer does not have a vehicle and is frequently seen walking.

She is approximately 5′5″ tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Sawyer should contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0005367.

