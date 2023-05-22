‘The Little Mermaid’ opens in theaters this weekend

The wait is over – Disney's "The Little Mermaid" hits theaters this weekend. (Source: CNN, Walt Disney Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The wait is over.

“The Little Mermaid” hits theaters Friday in a new and expanded version of the beloved film.

While several new songs were written for the movie, “Part of Your World” remains the centerpiece.

The live-action and CGI reimagining of “The Little Mermaid” stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, a role she earned on the strength of her voice.

The filmmakers said when Bailey auditioned, she shut her eyes and sang “Part of Your World” so beautifully that it left casting directors in tears.

They knew immediately that Bailey had to be Ariel.

“The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News: The Midland Police Department make an arrest for the murder of Madeline Pantoja
Breaking News: The Midland Police Department make an arrest for the murder of Madeline Pantoja
DPS: 30 children found in human trafficking operation
MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland
MISSING: Madeline Pantaja’s family speaks about her disappearance and gives her a message
Fatal Crash graphic
Odessa Fire Rescue responds to fatal crash
Texas Rangers investigate officer involved shooting
Texas Rangers Investigating Midland Police officer involved shooting

Latest News

Hundreds of people descend on the Nebraska Capitol, in Lincoln, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to...
Nebraska governor to sign 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors
States face obstacles in trying to add all of the nationally recommended conditions to newborn...
Tasked with critical testing, newborn screening programs feel pinch of funding struggles
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid, seeks optimistic contrast with other top rivals
FILE - At a lake in Iowa, Alexander Glover tried to swim back to the boat but got tired and...
21-year-old drowns swimming in lake on vacation, authorities say