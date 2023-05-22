ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023: Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will stay in the forecast for Tuesday as they will form up along a dryline in the mountains and move east. Heavy rain will also be a possibility. Temperatures look to stay on the warm to hot side over the next few days.

Isolated thunderstorms will linger in the forecast through the rest of the week and the start of the Memorial Day weekend...so be sure to keep that in mind for any outdoor events this week.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.