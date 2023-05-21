Breaking News: The Midland Police Department make an arrest for the murder of Madeline Pantoja

Arrest made in connection to Madeline Pantoja
madeline body found
madeline body found(CBS7)
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday, May 20, 2023, Midland Police found remains, identified as Madeline Pantoja, in the area approximately 3 miles east of County Road 190 and County Road 1160.

On May 20th, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Midland Police Department detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the death of Madeline Pantoja.

The Midland Police Department initiated an extensive investigation and search on May 11, 2023, after Madeline was reported missing.

An autopsy will be performed in Dallas County, and the investigation is ongoing.

Next of kin has been notified.

