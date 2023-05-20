Permian Basin Honor Flight Day Two

Day two of the Permian Basin Honor Flight saw West Texas veterans at the Vietnam War memorial and the Lincoln Memorial.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT
WASHINGTON D.C. (KOSA) - Day two of the Permian Basin Honor Flight saw West Texas veterans at the Vietnam War memorial and the Lincoln Memorial.

Emotions ran high as veterans etched the names of fellow soldiers that served in the Vietnam war.

On day three of the Honor Flight the group will visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

CBS7′s Matthew Alvarez is there with them and will have exclusive coverage from Washington D.C.

