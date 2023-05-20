ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, march 20th, 2023: Happy Armed Forces Day! Low clouds and cooler temperatures will move in behind a cold front with some showers/t-storms possible in the Trans-Pecos and south into the mountain areas. Sunday will be a better day for outdoor fun as the sun will reappear and rain chances start to decrease as temperatures warm up.

Hotter and drier weather is back next week and it looks like it will continue into the Memorial Day weekend.

