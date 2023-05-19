Texas Rangers Investigating Midland Police officer involved shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - At about 1:50 a.m. on Friday May 19, 2023 Midland Police Department officers responded to a call to locate a person involved in a stabbing incident in the 800 block of W. I-20.

While attempting to detain the suspect, the suspect, with a knife, charged the officer. The officer fired at the suspect, 23-year-old Andrew A. Rodriguez. Rodriguez died at the scene from gunfire.

Per MPD protocol, the Texas Rangers will be the lead investigative agency in this matter.

The next of kin has been notified.

