Permian Basin Honor Flight: Day One

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Honor Flight landed in Washington D.C. to applause and warm ‘Welcome Home.’ Matthew Alvarez is there with them for your exclusive coverage of the 10th Permian Basin Honor Flight.

The Honor Flight shows veterans of all wars the memorials built in their honor.

Though there were no World War II veterans on the Flight, that was the first stop, then the Korean War.

This was especially emotional for the six Korean War vets on the flight.

CBS7′s exclusive coverage of the Honor Flight continues tomorrow. Watch day one above.

