MISSING: Madeline Pantajo’s family speaks about her disappearance and gives her a message

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Where is Madeline?

That is the question on everyone’s mind.

According to the Midland Police Department, Madeline Molina Pantoja was last seen on May 10th at 1711 West Francis Avenue at 11 p.m.

We spoke to Myri Benavides, Madeleine’s Cousin who says it’s been a very hard time for her and her family.

“It’s been a very frustrating nine days and we just want answers. We want to be able to find her and want her to come back home,” said Benavides

Benavides described Madeline as a kindhearted person that always had a smile on her face and made others smile.

MPD asked for the public’s help in locating Madeleine in a Facebook post on Friday. Since then, the post has been shared over 5,000 times.

For the family, the community support for Madeline has been overwhelming.

“I feel like we didn’t expect that much of an impact and we’re so grateful to the community because they’ve gone out of their way to even send a text of anything that could be possible to know where she is” said Benavides

Thursday night, May 18th, the community showed their support again for Madeline by holding a vigil in front of the Midland Police Department, where they also voiced their concerns about a lack of communication from MPD.

“We just want to see their support even if maybe they can’t say anything, and we haven’t seen that support yet. But till now we have no sort of answer from them” said Benavides

Wherever Madeline is, her cousin Myri wants her to know that she is loved.

“You’re so loved. And I wish you could see how this community is getting together to find you. Stay strong and so we’re able to get to you. We are going to find you and justice will be made for you” said Benavides

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Madeline please contact the Midland Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.