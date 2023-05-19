Bystanders lift car off motorcyclist pinned underneath

Caught on camera: Good Samaritans helped lift a car off a man pinned underneath after a crash Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska. (CNN, Douglas County SD/Facebook)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Several brave people jumped into action in Nebraska to helped deputies in lifting a car off a man who was pinned underneath, officials said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office praised their effort in a Facebook post and is looking for help identifying the good Samaritans.

Video captured the group working to lift the car up Thursday, and a deputy and a woman pulling the man out from underneath.

Officials said the condition of the motorcyclist was not known at the time of the post.

“If you know who any of these individuals are so that we can tell them thank you for their bravery we would appreciate it,” the post states.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: 30 children found in human trafficking operation
Fatal Crash graphic
Odessa Fire Rescue responds to fatal crash
In three months Stock will represent Texas in the Mrs. America competition in Vegas.
Midlander Regina Stock crowned Mrs. Texas
Fatal crash generic
Odessa man dies in Howard County crash
Shooting MGN
OPD investigating shooting near Permian High School

Latest News

This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
4th death, more vision loss cases linked to tainted eyedrops
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
Prosecutors said in court papers filed this week that Teixeira was caught by superiors months...
Guardsman Jack Teixeira, Pentagon leak suspect, to remain jailed as he awaits trial
The Memphis Zoo announced the birth of two Sumatran tiger cubs.
Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Sumatran tiger cubs, first since 1998
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Officer accused of leaking information to Proud Boys leader charged with obstruction