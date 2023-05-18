Shooting at Hobbs Walmart

HOBBS, New Mexico (KOSA) - On May 18 about 2:07 a.m., The Hobbs Police Department says officers responded to Walmart, 3800 N. Lovington Hwy. in reference to a person that had been shot.

When officers arrived they found the victim, Jordan Ruiz,24, in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Hobbs EMS arrived and the victim was taken to the Covenant Hobbs Hospital, where he later died.

Police say that they suspect this is not a random act of violence and that the suspect may have known the victim.

CBS7 will follow this story and provide further details when they become available.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crimes, you can report it by calling dispatch at (575) 397-9265, or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005 (you may be eligible for a cash reward).

